Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

ISTANBUL

The university’s investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s universiy diploma has resulted in its cancellation.

Istanbul University has decided that the degrees of 28 graduates including İmamoğlu "will be withdrawn and cancelled on the grounds of... obvious error,” it said on X.

According to the constitution, only individuals who are university graduates and over 40 years of age are eligible to run in presidential elections.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office was conducting an investigation following a report issued by the Higher Education Council (YÖK), which purportedly identified discrepancies regarding the legitimacy of İmamoğlu’s diploma.

Some CHP officials argue that the probe will be finalized in the coming days and İmamoğlu’s diploma will be canceled.

İmamoğlu, who transferred from a university in Turkish Cyprus in 1990 before graduating from Istanbul University, now faces accusations due to the YÖK report’s assertion that the Turkish Cypriot institution in question was not officially recognized by the body at the time.

Consequently, the report deems his transfer and, therefore, subsequent degree invalid, effectively rendering the diploma fraudulent.

On March 23, İmamoğlu was planned to stand as the sole contender in the CHP’s internal election to determine the party’s presidential nominee.