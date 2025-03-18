Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

ISTANBUL
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

The university’s investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s universiy diploma has resulted in its cancellation.

Istanbul University has decided that the degrees of 28 graduates including İmamoğlu "will be withdrawn and cancelled on the grounds of... obvious error,” it said on X.

According to the constitution, only individuals who are university graduates and over 40 years of age are eligible to run in presidential elections.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office was conducting an investigation following a report issued by the Higher Education Council (YÖK), which purportedly identified discrepancies regarding the legitimacy of İmamoğlu’s diploma.

Some CHP officials argue that the probe will be finalized in the coming days and İmamoğlu’s diploma will be canceled.

İmamoğlu, who transferred from a university in Turkish Cyprus in 1990 before graduating from Istanbul University, now faces accusations due to the YÖK report’s assertion that the Turkish Cypriot institution in question was not officially recognized by the body at the time.

Consequently, the report deems his transfer and, therefore, subsequent degree invalid, effectively rendering the diploma fraudulent.

On March 23, İmamoğlu was planned to stand as the sole contender in the CHP’s internal election to determine the party’s presidential nominee.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  2. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

  3. Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

    Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

  4. Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

    Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

  5. Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027

    Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027
Recommended
Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action
Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links

Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links
Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park

Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park
94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK

94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK
Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism

Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism
Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

In response to recent market fluctuations, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the smooth operation of markets, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to the ongoing economic program.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿