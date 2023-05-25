Imam suspended over controversial remarks on polls

Imam suspended over controversial remarks on polls

ISTANBUL
Imam suspended over controversial remarks on polls

The Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) suspended the imam of a mosque in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on May 23 after his disputed remarks during a sermon calling on everyone to “take up arms on election night.”

The footage of a sermon given by the 44-year-old imam, identified only by the initials M.G., on Friday, May 19, in which he said, “Prepare your weapons on the evening of May 28, my two guns are loaded to the brim. This country has been suffering from you for 80 years,” triggered harsh criticism against the imam.

Following the controversial remarks, M.G. was suspended within the scope of the investigation initiated by the top religious body.

Two people reacted to the imam over his remarks during the sermon. Forced to leave the mosque after the growing argument, the two called the police to the scene.

Although the parties gave up their complaints at the police station, the scandalous speech went viral on social media and stirred the Diyanet to probe into the incident.

Elections, Polls,

ARTS & LIFE Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show

Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

    Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

  2. Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

    Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

  3. Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

    Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

  4. Voting ends in overseas representations

    Voting ends in overseas representations

  5. ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’

    ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’
Recommended
Hevsel Gardens’ biodiversity to be documented

Hevsel Gardens’ biodiversity to be documented
‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’

‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’
Voting ends in overseas representations

Voting ends in overseas representations
Some 1,836 quake survivor children reunited with families

Some 1,836 quake survivor children reunited with families
Over 17,000 Russians visit Amasra by cruise in 10 months

Over 17,000 Russians visit Amasra by cruise in 10 months
US-based portal names two Istanbul hotels among top 10

US-based portal names two Istanbul hotels among top 10
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya slowed in the first half of May, Recep Yavuz from the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group has said, adding that this was due to fewer visits by Russian holidaymakers.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”