Imam suspended over controversial remarks on polls

ISTANBUL

The Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) suspended the imam of a mosque in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on May 23 after his disputed remarks during a sermon calling on everyone to “take up arms on election night.”

The footage of a sermon given by the 44-year-old imam, identified only by the initials M.G., on Friday, May 19, in which he said, “Prepare your weapons on the evening of May 28, my two guns are loaded to the brim. This country has been suffering from you for 80 years,” triggered harsh criticism against the imam.

Following the controversial remarks, M.G. was suspended within the scope of the investigation initiated by the top religious body.

Two people reacted to the imam over his remarks during the sermon. Forced to leave the mosque after the growing argument, the two called the police to the scene.

Although the parties gave up their complaints at the police station, the scandalous speech went viral on social media and stirred the Diyanet to probe into the incident.