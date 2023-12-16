Images from Lake Van reveal severe drought

VAN
Amidst escalating concerns about climate change, striking photographs captured at Lake Van in the Eastern Anatolian region have revealed the harsh reality of drought.

Global climate change and resulting droughts continue to affect Lake Van. The 3,712 square kilometer lake is the largest soda lake in the world and the largest lake in Türkiye.

Photographs taken in recent years have revealed a recession of water levels, which experts say will continue rapidly in the absence of sufficient precipitation.

Ferzende Coşar, who has been photographing the region for 30 years, compared two images taken at a dock at the lake from the same angle and location.

"When I look at my photo archive, there is a drastic difference between the photos I took before and the ones I took today. The water level of Lake Van has dropped considerably. I can see the extent of the danger. While visiting the area, microbialites and historical sites that were not visible before emerged with the drop in water level. There used to be fishing, swimming, and boats in this area. Now it is completely covered with weeds. Our hope is that there will be plenty of rain and the water level will be restored," Coşar said.

Dr. Mustafa Akkuş, a lecturer at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's Faculty of Fisheries, also emphasized that Van Lake is rapidly losing water.

Akkuş said, "In recent years, Lake Van has been rapidly losing water due to the climate change and in some places the shoreline has receded for kilometers. The water level at Lake Van is based on a very simple equation; inputs and outputs. There is no outflow from the lake to any river. Snowfall and rain in winter provide water input to the lake. With excessive evaporation, water leaves the lake."

Pointing out that the basin has not received enough rainfall in recent years, Dr. Akkuş said that although it is the middle of December, there is still not enough rainfall. He stated that rainfall in the months of January and February may be crucial, however, under current conditions, recession in Lake Van will continue.

