Illegal coal mine owner arrested after worker's death

Illegal coal mine owner arrested after worker's death

ZONGULDAK
Illegal coal mine owner arrested after workers death

The owner of an illegal coal mine in the northern province of Zonguldak has been arrested after a worker got trapped between a crane and a wagon and eventually lost his life despite interventions.

Tolga Maden, the 35-year-old owner of the unlicensed mine, was detained along with a foreman, identified only as K.A., in connection with the incident. While Maden remains in custody, the other has been released on judicial control conditions.

The incident prompted an emergency response. Despite efforts to rescue him, mine worker Muhammet Korkut succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was taken.

Korkut's father-in-law, Yaşar Güner, revealed that Korkut had retired two years ago but had returned to work in order to pay off a loan taken out to purchase a car.

The Korkut family has a history of tragedy in the sector. Muhammet Korkut's father, Halis Korkut, died in a workplace accident at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises' (TTK) branch in neighboring Bartın's Amasra district in 1978.

Additionally, Muhammet Korkut's older brother, Ahmet Korkut, was forced to retire on disability following a workplace incident in a private mine in Zonguldak five years ago.

In a devastating explosion at TTK's quarry in Amasra in 2022, 42 workers lost their lives. A subsequent investigation identified deficiencies in methane drainage, ventilation, coal dust handling and a lack of technical personnel and occupational safety training. Four executives were identified as being responsible for these failures.

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

    Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

  2. The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

    The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

  3. Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

    Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

  4. FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

    FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

  5. German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year

    German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year
Recommended
Turkish coffee holds ground against global chains

Turkish coffee holds ground against global chains
Increasing pet sales on social media stirs debate

Increasing pet sales on social media stirs debate
Istanbulites concerned over impending earthquake: Survey

Istanbulites concerned over impending earthquake: Survey
Father traces escaped teens past after son killed in crash

Father traces escaped teen's past after son killed in crash
Antalya bore highest daily rainfall recorded: Report

Antalya bore highest daily rainfall recorded: Report
Erdoğan says local polls will be turning point for Kurds

Erdoğan says local polls will be 'turning point' for Kurds
WORLD Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill yesterday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognize LGBT marriage equality.
ECONOMY Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined by 33 percent between Oct. 7 and March 30, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿