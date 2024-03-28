Illegal coal mine owner arrested after worker's death

ZONGULDAK

The owner of an illegal coal mine in the northern province of Zonguldak has been arrested after a worker got trapped between a crane and a wagon and eventually lost his life despite interventions.

Tolga Maden, the 35-year-old owner of the unlicensed mine, was detained along with a foreman, identified only as K.A., in connection with the incident. While Maden remains in custody, the other has been released on judicial control conditions.

The incident prompted an emergency response. Despite efforts to rescue him, mine worker Muhammet Korkut succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he was taken.

Korkut's father-in-law, Yaşar Güner, revealed that Korkut had retired two years ago but had returned to work in order to pay off a loan taken out to purchase a car.

The Korkut family has a history of tragedy in the sector. Muhammet Korkut's father, Halis Korkut, died in a workplace accident at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises' (TTK) branch in neighboring Bartın's Amasra district in 1978.

Additionally, Muhammet Korkut's older brother, Ahmet Korkut, was forced to retire on disability following a workplace incident in a private mine in Zonguldak five years ago.

In a devastating explosion at TTK's quarry in Amasra in 2022, 42 workers lost their lives. A subsequent investigation identified deficiencies in methane drainage, ventilation, coal dust handling and a lack of technical personnel and occupational safety training. Four executives were identified as being responsible for these failures.