İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

ERZİNCAN

A year has passed since a devastating landslide at a gold mine in the eastern city of Erzincan's İliç district killed nine workers, as the energy minister emphasized ongoing legal actions on Feb. 13.

“We are taking stronger steps for the safety of our workers who add value to this country with their sweat and labor, tightening inspections and implementing all necessary measures,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a post on X.

A massive cyanide-laden tailings heap at the mine collapsed on Feb. 13, 2024, burying nine workers under tons of debris. Their bodies were recovered months later following an extensive search operation involving heavy machinery and hundreds of personnel.

“We are working to prevent similar suffering from occurring again,” Bayraktar said.

"We are closely following the ongoing legal process to reveal all aspects of the negligence that caused the accident and to bring those responsible to justice."

An indictment has been prepared against 43 suspects, including senior executives from the mine’s operator, Anagold, and its major partner, SSR Mining. Five suspects are currently under arrest.

The charges include “causing death and injury through negligence” and “polluting the environment through negligence.” The indictment seeks prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years for the accused.

An Erzincan court has accepted the indictment, which identifies 12 of the 43 defendants as primarily at fault and 31 as secondary. The first hearing is scheduled for March 17.