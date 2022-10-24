IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
IHG Hotels and Resorts that currently operates 28 hotels and has five hotels in the pipeline in Türkiye has announced several recent signings and openings in the country.

IHG, which is one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, said new openings included Holiday Inn Trabzon East, Crowne Plaza Ankara and Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina.

The new signings include Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Ortaköy Bosphorus and Holiday Inn Erzurum.

Türkiye is an important growth market for IHG, and it is clear to see that this upward trajectory of momentum will only build in the coming months, said Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe at IHG Hotels and Resorts.

“We are also excited to welcome the InterContinental Grand Ankara to our list of openings for 2024,” Geels added.

The 140-room Crowne Plaza Istanbul Ortakoy Bosphorus with a rooftop restaurant and meeting rooms is due to open in the summer of next year.

Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport, which will have 122 rooms, will open in December 2022. It is just 4 kilometers from the capital’s international airport.

The 115-room Holiday Inn Erzurum in the Eastern Anatolian region will open doors to its guests at the end of 2023. It is near the famous Palandöken ski center.

