IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
IFC has invested in QNB Finansal Kiralama (QNB Leasing), a leading leasing company and a subsidiary of QNB Türkiye, to enhance access to energy transition finance for smaller businesses in the country.

The five-year, $100 million loan will support sustainable energy financing and pioneering blue finance initiatives, strengthening resilience in the country’s leasing sector, the IFC said in a statement.

At least 10 percent of proceeds will be dedicated to blue finance activities, supporting sustainable productivity growth in Türkiye, added the statement.

QNB Leasing will provide tailored services to help small and medium enterprises, which constitute 99 percent of Turkish businesses, upgrade capital equipment and reduce energy costs.

IFC’s investment will also enable QNB Leasing to launch blue lending projects focused on the sustainable use of water resources, according to the statement.

“IFC is committed to helping Türkiye transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy by mobilizing private capital and introducing innovative financing solutions,” said Momina Aijazuddin, IFC Regional Industry head, Financial Institutions Group for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“This collaboration with IFC represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive Türkiye’s economic growth through smart, sustainable investments,” commented Osman Tas, general manager of QNB Leasing.

Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of close to $5.4 billion as of February 2025.

