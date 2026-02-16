IDOB stages world premieres of two operas

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) has staged the world premieres of the contemporary operas “Deli Dumrul” (Mad Dumrul) and “Tehlikeli Oyun” (Dangerous Play) at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

According to a statement from IDOB, the premiere performance of “Tehlikeli Oyun” was dedicated to the memory of former IDOB Director and Artistic Director, opera singer and academic Professor Mesut İktu, who recently passed away.

Speaking at the premiere, IDOB Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün said the audience was witnessing a historic evening.

Emphasizing that the continuation of the operatic tradition from generation to generation is only possible through the creation of new works, Akgün said, “The geography we live in, our historical, philosophical and literary richness, lives on through the creation of new works within the concept of opera, which represents the sum of all art forms. The İstanbul State Opera and Ballet and the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet carry out the most important and highest-quality work in culture and arts in line with the reforms of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. As in the rest of the world, works that nourish society in the right and diverse ways emerge in this way in our country as well.

“In light of all this, we dedicate this evening to the valuable baritone and man of art, Professor Mesut İktu, who rendered great services to our institution and values and whom we recently lost. We will carry his legacy into the future.”

With a libretto by Mehmet Ergüven and music by Mesruh Savaş, “Tehlikeli Oyun” was staged for the first time. The opera tells the story of a relationship between two people that turns into a psychological confrontation in a closed setting.

Set in the visiting room of a prison in the 1920s, the work is built on dialogue between a woman and a man. Sections featuring quotations from different composers and black-and-white short film scenes reflecting the couple’s past and memories support the narrative structure.

Directed by Nazlı İktu, the production featured the IDOB Orchestra conducted by Murat Kodallı. Set and costume design was by Nilsu Baldan and lighting design by Bersan Baş. Soloists Şebnem Ağrıdağ Kışlalı and Alper Göçeri performed in the premiere.

With a libretto by Sinan Bayraktar and enriched by the melodies of composer Çetin Işıközlü, “Deli Dumrul” stands out as the first opera work notable for its ballet-driven structure.

Based on a tale from the Book of Dede Korkut, “Deli Dumrul” offers a staging inspired by the dramatic narrative tradition of Turkish cinema and theater. The work is also distinguished as Türkiye’s first one-man opera, structured as a poetic narrative.

Directed by Cenk Bıyık, the production featured the IDOB Orchestra conducted by Murat Kodallı. Set and costume design was by Tan Ergin, lighting design by Gürkan Dökmetaş and choreography by Deniz Özaydın.

Burak Kul performed the role of Deli Dumrul in the premiere, while Tuğrul Savaşçı, Cansın Kaleci and Deniz Özaydın appeared on stage as dancers.

The Feb. 17 performance of the work will be dedicated to former Istanbul State Opera and Ballet director and artistic director, opera singer Sedat Öztoprak, on the sixth anniversary of his death.

Both works will continue to meet art lovers at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House on Feb. 20, 24 and 27 and March 13.