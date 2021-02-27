Iconic tapestry of Picasso’s ’Guernica’ is gone from the UN

  • February 27 2021 07:00:00

Iconic tapestry of Picasso’s ’Guernica’ is gone from the UN

UNITED NATIONS
Iconic tapestry of Picasso’s ’Guernica’ is gone from the UN

The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River.

The painting “Guernica,” considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid.

The tapestry of the painting, woven by Atelier J. de la Baume-Durrbach, was considered a perfect artwork for the Security Council, the U.N.’s most powerful body charged with ensuring international peace and security.

The United Nations said in a letter to the Security Council obtained by The Associated Press on Feb. 25 that the tapestry was commissioned in 1955 by former U.S. vice president and New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller and offered to the U.N. on loan in 1984.

The Rockefeller family donated the land to build the U.N. complex after the world body was founded on the ashes of World War II, in the words of the U.N. Charter, “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.”

During the U.N. building’s renovations that began in 2009, the tapestry was returned to the Rockefeller Foundation for safekeeping. It was reinstalled in September 2013 when the renovations were completed, according to the letter from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ chief of staff, Maria Luiza Viotti.

“Mr. Nelson A. Rockefeller, Jr., who owns the ‘Guernica’ tapestry, recently notified the United Nations of his intention to retrieve it,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Following his notification, the tapestry was returned to Mr. Rockefeller earlier this month.”

Rockefeller is the son of the late Nelson Rockefeller and his late wife “Happy.”

Viotti said the U.N. will have its Arts Committee review options for art to replace “Guernica” and fill the now empty yellow wall outside the Security Council chamber.

“I am bringing this matter to your attention in light of the prominent location of the ‘Guernica’ tapestry and its iconic association with the Security Council,” she said.

UNITED NATIONS,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

    Turkey opposes all type of coups, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

  5. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events
Recommended
Göbeklitepe miniatures sold worldwide

Göbeklitepe miniatures sold worldwide
Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction
Turkey’s Anzer honey gets geographical indication

Turkey’s Anzer honey gets geographical indication
‘Thinking Through Making’ from Istanbul to London

‘Thinking Through Making’ from Istanbul to London
Safranbolu City History Museum takes visitors back in time

Safranbolu City History Museum takes visitors back in time
Diyarbakır’s unique tastes to be introduced to world

Diyarbakır’s unique tastes to be introduced to world
WORLD US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5 mln

The United States on Feb. 25 hailed progress in turning around its troubled Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and the European Union said it was also on track to meet jab targets as global coronavirus deaths topped 2.5 million.
ECONOMY Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation

Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 15.45% in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.