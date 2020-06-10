Iconic Ottoman palace reopens its doors to visitors

AĞRI

İshak Pasha Palace, a fine example of Ottoman architecture in eastern Turkey, opened its doors to visitors again after normalizing from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Located in Ağrı’s Doğubeyazıt district, the palace also bears the traces of decorative arts of the Great Seljuk Empire and 20 years ago it was included in UNESCO’s World Temporary Heritage List.

The historical palace, which contains 116 rooms, tombs, mosques, sofas and harem complex, welcomes visitors mainly from Turkey these days, but it expects to draw visitors from all over the world, as it is used to be before COVID-19 outbreak.

Guests who enter the historical building after their body temperatures are checked, make their visit by wearing a protective face mask and following the social distance rules.

Visitors can walk around the historic courtyards after passing through the disinfection unit in the entrance section of the 235-year-old palace.