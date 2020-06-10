Iconic Ottoman palace reopens its doors to visitors

  • June 10 2020 07:02:00

Iconic Ottoman palace reopens its doors to visitors

AĞRI
Iconic Ottoman palace reopens its doors to visitors

İshak Pasha Palace, a fine example of Ottoman architecture in eastern Turkey, opened its doors to visitors again after normalizing from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Located in Ağrı’s Doğubeyazıt district, the palace also bears the traces of decorative arts of the Great Seljuk Empire and 20 years ago it was included in UNESCO’s World Temporary Heritage List.

The historical palace, which contains 116 rooms, tombs, mosques, sofas and harem complex, welcomes visitors mainly from Turkey these days, but it expects to draw visitors from all over the world, as it is used to be before COVID-19 outbreak.

Guests who enter the historical building after their body temperatures are checked, make their visit by wearing a protective face mask and following the social distance rules.

Visitors can walk around the historic courtyards after passing through the disinfection unit in the entrance section of the 235-year-old palace.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

    Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

  2. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

  3. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  4. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  5. Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya

    Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya
Recommended
’Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO after racism protests

’Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO after racism protests
Intl Migration Film Festival announces jury

Int'l Migration Film Festival announces jury

Natural life park inhabitants befriend caregivers

Natural life park inhabitants befriend caregivers
Part of China’s Great Wall not built for war: Study

Part of China’s Great Wall not built for war: Study
Buried Roman city revealed with radar

Buried Roman city revealed with radar
Migration Film Festival announces lineup

Migration Film Festival announces lineup
WORLD UN chief urges fast action to avoid global food emergency

UN chief urges fast action to avoid 'global food emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate action on June 9 to avoid a "global food emergency,'' saying more than 820 million people are hungry, some 144 million children under 5-years-old are stunted, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
ECONOMY Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 10.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.