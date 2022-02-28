Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  • February 28 2022 07:00:00

Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

ISTANBUL
Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

A 262-year-old mansion along the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul will be sold via a court order.

The Saffet Pasha Mansion, one of the most magnificent waterside mansions located on the Asian side of the Turkish metropolis, will be for sale after an expert examination to be held at the end of May.

The expert report to be prepared for the sale will form the basis of the case and after all processes are completed, the popular mansion will be sold in an auction.

The move of Beykoz 2nd Civil Court of Peace came after the application of Turkish businessman Zafer Toksöz, who owns half of the building.

“The owners of the building cannot use the mansion together. Likewise, leasing is not possible. It does not seem possible to solve the problem between the owners, apart from the sale and the distribution of money,” it said in the motion.

Built in 1760 and whose ownership changed many times over time, the mansion was purchased by Toksöz Holding in 2001, but its fate became uncertain due to the enmity between the heirs.

The value of the mansion, which has a wide frontage by the sea and a size of 1,035 square meters, is estimated to be at the level of 100 million dollars, a record price compared to the equivalents of the structure.

Bosporus,

WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

    Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  2. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  3. Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

    Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins

    Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Recommended
Minister hails success in double-jab rate

Minister hails success in double-jab rate
Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent
Six opposition leaders to meet today to disclose their system proposal

Six opposition leaders to meet today to disclose their system proposal
Water level rises to record level in Istanbul dams

Water level rises to record level in Istanbul dams
Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths
Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM
WORLD Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming lives

Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people.

ECONOMY US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

Energy companies bid a record $4.37 billion on Feb. 25 for leases to develop wind power off the U.S. east coast, authorities said, after sales key to America’s renewable electricity ambitions.

SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”