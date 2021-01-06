Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered

  • January 06 2021 07:00:00

Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered

ISTANBUL
Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered

Three years have passed since the death of Münir Özkul, one of Turkey’s most renowned actors who is best known for the poor, honorable, dignified and funny characters he has played since the 1950s.

Social media was awash with posts remembering the veteran actor who has greatly contributed to traditional Turkish theater and Yeşilçam cinema, also known as Turkey’s Hollywood, during his career.

Politicians, public institutions and organizations and sports clubs remembered the veteran actor with their posts.

Loved by the public for the familiarity and sincerity in his acting, Özkul was born in Istanbul on Aug. 15, 1925.

After graduating from Istanbul Boys’ High School, Özkul studied at the Art History Department at Istanbul University from where he never graduated. He dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

Özkul started his professional acting career with the play “Aşk Köprüsü” (The Bridge of Love).

He worked with theater great Muhsin Ertuğrul at the Küçük Stage after her first play. He was a regular performer for the Istanbul City Theaters, Ankara State Theaters and Bulvar Theater in Istanbul.

Throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s, his main focus was theater, whereas he also played minor roles in movies that brought him overall recognition by Turkish audiences.

Özkul rose to fame in the 1970’s with major roles in Yeşilçam comedy and family drama movies, which also featured some of his most famous peers at the time.

Along with actress Adile Naşit, another iconic figure of Turkish cinema, they formed an unforgettable duo in family dramas, whereas his most famous role in that period was “Mahmut Hoca” in the “Hababam Sınıfı” (The Chaos Class) series, in which he portrayed a strict but compassionate vice principal admired and respected by his students.

Throughout his long career, Özkul acted in more than 200 films and also worked as a co-director for “Süt Kardeşler” (Milk Siblings).

Özkul kept acting until the late 1980s. After that he took on several roles, but his health did not allow him to act on stage or for films anymore. He was diagnosed with dementia and had been living with it for years, losing most of his memory.

Özkul has been awarded and celebrated for his art on various occasions.

Besides winning Best Actor at the 1972 Golden Orange Film Festival, he also received a special award at the 1977 Azerbaijan Film Festival for the character Yaşar in the film “Bizim Aile” (Our Family).

He was given the Culture and Art Prize by the presidency for “his successful presentation of the traditional Turkish theater and aesthetic interpretations of daily life.”

Özkul died in 2018 at the age of 93 at his home in Istanbul.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

  2. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  3. Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

    Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

  4. Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

    Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

  5. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide
Recommended
Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry

Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry
Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal
Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit

Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit
Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister
Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med
Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline

Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline
WORLD Russia likely behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies said on Jan. 5 that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting President Donald Trump, who had suggested China could be to blame.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 5, an official statement said.
SPORTS Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Galatasaray suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat on Jan. 5 to Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.