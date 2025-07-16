Iceland volcano erupts for ninth time since 2023

Iceland volcano erupts for ninth time since 2023

REYJKAVIK
Iceland volcano erupts for ninth time since 2023

Handout picture released on July 16, 2025 by the Public Defense Department of the State Police Commissioner in Iceland shows lava and smoke erupting from a volcano near Grindavik on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes.

A volcano erupted Wednesday in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying that it began just before 4 a.m.

Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot.

The previous eruption to hit the area was in April.

When the first volcanic eruption first hit the area in late 2023, most of Grindavik's 4,000 residents were evacuated.

Since then, almost all of the houses have been sold to the state, and most of the residents have left.

Volcanoes on the Reykjanes peninsula had not erupted for eight centuries when in March 2021 a period of heightened seismic activity began.

Volcanologists have warned in recent years that volcanic activity in the region had entered a new era.

RUV said the latest eruption was not expected to impact international flights.

A volcanic eruption in another part of Iceland in 2010 caused worldwide travel chaos as the ash spewed into the atmosphere sparked airspace closures in Europe.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.

It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli attacks on Syria deepening the ethnic fault lines across region: Fidan

Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Fidan

    Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Fidan

  2. Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

    Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

  3. Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

    Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

  4. Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

    Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

  5. Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus
Recommended
Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida
UN says malnutrition in Gaza has doubled

UN says malnutrition in Gaza has doubled
Europe gives Iran deadline to contain nuclear program

Europe gives Iran deadline to contain nuclear program
Israel bombs Syria army HQ after warning Damascus to leave Druze alone

Israel bombs Syria army HQ after warning Damascus to leave Druze alone
Global health aid sinks to 15-year low in era of austerity

Global health aid sinks to 15-year low in 'era of austerity'
Cuban minister resigns after downplaying poverty

Cuban minister resigns after downplaying poverty
WORLD Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria said a new ceasefire reached on Wednesday in the Druze-majority city of Sweida will bring a complete halt to military operations and be overseen by government officials and local representatives.

ECONOMY Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending in recent years has decoupled from private consumption, largely due to consumers shifting from cash to card payments, according to researchers at the Central Bank.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿