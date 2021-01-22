Ice museum lets visitors take polar strolls

ERZURUM

The Ata Ice Museum in the eastern province of Erzurum, one of the most important centers of winter tourism, is now welcoming visitors with new works of art.

The museum, the only one of its kind in Turkey, was established in cooperation with Atatürk University and the Northeast Anatolian Development Agency (KUDAKA). It opened last year at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Atatürk University in Erzurum, one of the provinces to witness the harshest winters in the country every year.

Faculty members at the university’s sculpture department produce new projects at intervals.



A total of 22 works made of ice including an igloo, a map of Turkey, a Turkish flag and a statue of Nene Hatun, an important symbol of the city, are being shown at the exhibition with the theme “Republic and Child” and “Salt and Ice.”

The museum, which contains ice sculptures illuminated by special lighting systems, takes visitors on a journey through the poles wearing coats due to the cold temperature inside.

Mustafa Bulat, the dean of the Fine Arts Faculty of Atatürk University, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the museum was opened on July 15 last year with the support of Ömer Çomaklı, the university’s rector. Bulat said it took three months to prepare the exhibition.

“Many works such as the igloo house, the symbol of the tent tradition of the poles and Central Asia, statues such as the Huma bird for children, the seahorse and small sailboat, the map of Turkey and the Turkish flag and Nene Hatun, one of the symbols of Erzurum, were heated with iron and then combined together,” he said.

He said they aim to contribute to the city’s tourism by introducing the culture of the region and are waiting for visitors to come to the museum.

“We will complete projects in preparation for March 12 [the anniversary of the liberation of Erzurum from enemy occupation] and July 23 [the anniversary of the Erzurum Congress],” Bulat said.

He added that they will continue to host a workshop event and promote Erzurum by inviting international arts there.

Salt and Ice exhibition

Caner Yedikardeş, a member of the university’s ceramics department, said the exhibition themed “Salt and Ice” was created by combining ice and ceramic materials.

“I was thinking ‘How do I associate ice with glass made with terracotta?’ I wanted to evaluate it when it was possible,” he said.

Halil Daşkesen, a teacher with the sculpture department, said he made a piano-shaped sculpture dedicated to Muammer Sun, a prominent music teacher and Turkish composer who died on Jan. 16.

“The piano was especially dedicated to Sun. In memory of our teacher, who wrote the anthem of the 40th year of our university, we will bring our work together with art lovers for two months,” he said.