Ibrahim Maalouf opens Antalya Akra Jazz Festival with Levantine flare

ANTALYA
The eighth edition of the Antalya Akra Jazz Festival kicked off on May 15 with an enchanting performance by internationally acclaimed Lebanese-French trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf.

A master of fusing jazz, rock and world music into a uniquely Levantine sound, Maalouf took to the stage with his latest project, "The Trumpets of Michel-Ange," marking an emotional and vibrant opening to the festival. Maalouf is a Grammy Award-winner and a recipient of France’s prestigious Victoires de la Musique.

Following a traditional opening speech by Yekta Kopan, Maalouf addressed the crowd warmly. “It’s such a pleasure to meet you here at the Akra Jazz Festival. Looking at the program, I see many dear friends and incredible musicians performing. This is truly a festival to be proud of. Tonight, we’ll laugh, cry and dance together," he said.

The festival, now a fixture on Antalya’s cultural calendar, continues until May 31 with a rich lineup featuring global talents. Highlights include Grammy-winning bassist Richard Bona on May 17, renowned jazz vocalist Kurt Elling with guitarist Charlie Hunter and SuperBlue on May 21, and the soulful Melody Gardot on May 23.

Malian sensation Fatoumata Diawara graces the stage on May 24, followed by Igor Butman with the Moscow Jazz Orchestra and vocalist Fantine on May 28.

The festival will conclude with two special concerts by world-famous Turkish pianist Fazıl Say on May 30-31, celebrating his 50 years at the piano, accompanied by acclaimed jazz drummer Ferit Odman.

