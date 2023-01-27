IBM to cut 3,900 jobs amid reorganization

IBM to cut 3,900 jobs amid reorganization

NEW YORK
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs amid reorganization

IBM will slash some 3,900 jobs, slightly more than one percent of its workforce, related to businesses it has divested, a source close to the matter told AFP on Jan. 25.

The computing company based in New York state did not talk of job cuts in its quarterly earnings report published Wednesday, however, nor in a call with analysts to discuss the financial results.

IBM said it would take a one-time $300 million charge in its first quarter this year, which the source said was related to the layoffs.

This cost is “entirely related” to the spin-off of Kyndryl and the disposal of health data and analysis businesses, an IBM spokesperson told AFP.

“It is not an action based on 2022 performance or 2023 expectations,” the spokesperson added.

The more than century old technology firm reported profit of $2.9 billion in the final three months of last year, some 17 percent higher than the same period in 2021 despite revenue remaining flat at $16.7 billion.

“Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today’s business environment,” IBM chief executive officer Arvind Krishna said in an earnings release.

The company founded in 1911 announced late last year that it will invest $20 billion in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state.

Meanwhile, tech giants have been tightening belts and laying off workers to endure tough global economic conditions and a return to pre-pandemic lifestyles less dependent on internet services.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet have all recently laid out plans to reduce workforces, after hiring heavily during the pandemic to meet increased demand for digital services.

ibm, Economy, lay off,

WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

    Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

  2. Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

    Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

  3. Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

    Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

  4. Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

    Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

  5. Razzies remove child star from nods

    Razzies remove child star from nods
Recommended
UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent

UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent
Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged
Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

Walmart lifts wages at US stores again
Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate

Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate
WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Olena Morozova had endured months of bombardment in what has become the most gruelling battle of the war in Ukraine for the city of Bakhmut, but on Thursday, she said she had finally had enough.
ECONOMY Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota named Koji Sato president and CEO on Jan. 26, in a surprise reshuffle that sees third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda step aside to become board chairman of the world’s top-selling automaker.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.