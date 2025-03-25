Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

ISTANBUL

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.

Hybrid cars average 47 days on the market whereas EVs take 65 days to sell, according to data from VavaCars.

In the first two months of 2025, hybrid cars accounted for 28.7 percent of all brand-new cars sold. In January-February, hybrid vehicle sales surged 74.5 percent from a year ago to 37,864 units.

During this period, a total of 16,698 EVs were sold, marking a 70.9 percent year-on-year increase.

Gasoline-powered and diesel cars take 52 days and 54 days, respectively to sell in the used car market.

Used cars stay on the market for 53 days on average.

There is a huge gap between the prices sellers are asking for and the prices buyers have in mind, experts say, explaining the poor sales figures in the used car market, which started the year with contraction.

Leading the pack as the fastest-selling car in the used car market is Fiat Aegea, averaging 41 days, followed by Toyota Corolla at 42 days and Renault Megane and Honda Civic at 45 days each.

The top-selling vehicle color in the used car market is white, averaging 50 days. Gray and black come second and third at 51 days and 66 days, respectively.