Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

  • November 14 2020 07:00:00

Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

TRABZON
Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

A great bustard, which was found dying of exhaustion in the Black Sea province of Trabzon last month and released into nature after being treated, was found shot dead in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat.

The bird, which was long thought extinct, had been reborn from its ashes after more than 100 years in Anatolia and had surprised the scientific community and environmentalists altogether.

The bird species was last seen in the northeastern province of Kars in 1912.

It is thought that one of the last heirs of the bird species, which was listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 1996, was shot by hunters.

Track device on back

On Oct. 22, a migration-weary great bustard was saved from being eaten by stray cats in Trabzon’s Akçaabat district and was later delivered to the Nature Conservation and National Parks teams.

After being treated, the bird, which was released back to nature with a tracking device attached to its back, was followed by satellite and radio frequencies by experts.

However, an action was taken after the device sent a signal from a fixed point 600 kilometers away from Trabzon for four days.

Hakan Kahraman, a nature photographer who took care of the bird called “Lazize,” followed the signal and found her dead in Yozgat, shot with a shotgun.

“While we are trying to keep these unique creatures alive, a hunter can kill this beauty without hesitation,” Kahraman said, noting that “words are not enough” to express his sadness.

“It was a miracle that this bird was seen again in the country. Unfortunately, one of the hunters did not allow this miracle to live,” he added.

There are myriad threats faced by great bustards, mainly due to increasing human disturbance.

It was formerly native also in Britain, but it became extinct in the country when the last bird was shot in 1832.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  2. President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

    President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

  3. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

  4. Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

    Will Turkey recalibrate foreign policy in the new era?

  5. CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

    CHP to open offices in 5 more countries
Recommended
Televangelist Adnan Oktar could face life in prison

Televangelist Adnan Oktar could face life in prison
Man, 71, overcomes COVID-19, cerebral paralysis

Man, 71, overcomes COVID-19, cerebral paralysis
Turkey tests indigenous liquid-fueled rocket engine

Turkey tests indigenous liquid-fueled rocket engine
Some 720,000 child laborers work across country

Some 720,000 child laborers work across country
Number of people in Turkey with diabetes rising: Expert

Number of people in Turkey with diabetes rising: Expert
President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey

President Erdoğan invites foreign investors to Turkey
WORLD Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the U.S. for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported on Nov. 13. 
ECONOMY Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15. 