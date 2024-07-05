Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

BRUSSELS

The European Union said Friday that Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was visiting Moscow without a mandate from fellow EU leaders, on a trip that threatens to undermine the bloc's stance on the Ukraine war.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow takes place, exclusively, in the framework of the bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Orban has not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Moscow."

Hungary, which took over the EU's rotating presidency this week, has yet to confirm reports that Orban — the Kremlin's closest ally in the bloc — was expected Friday in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The 27-nation EU has firmly opposed Russia's war on Ukraine, imposing 14 rounds of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.

"That position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. The Hungarian Prime Minister is thus not representing the EU in any form," Borrell said.

"It is worth recalling that President Putin has been indicted by the International Criminal Court and an arrest warrant released for his role in relation to the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia."

Hungary's six-month EU presidency gives the central European country sway over the bloc's agenda and priorities for the next six months.

Orban's visit to Moscow would come days after the right-wing nationalist made a surprise trip to Kiev, where he urged Ukraine's leadership to work towards a quick ceasefire with Russia.

The Hungarian leader on Friday insisted that peace cannot be achieved without dialogue.

"If we just sit in Brussels, we won't be able to get any closer to peace. Action must be taken," Orban said in his regular interview on Hungarian state radio, when asked about his Tuesday visit to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed disbelief at the rumour of Orban's Moscow trip, while Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called it "disturbing news".

If confirmed it would be the first visit to Moscow by a European leader since a visit by Chancellor Karl Nehammer in April 2022.

Orban and Putin last met in October 2023 in Beijing, where they discussed energy cooperation.