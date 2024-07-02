Hungary takes on EU presidency after clashes with Brussels

BRUSSELS

Hungary trumpeted its "joyful" taking over of the EU's rotating presidency on Monday, despite widespread concerns over what critics see as the country's authoritarian, Russia-friendly government.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has run the central European country since 2010 promising to transform it into an "illiberal democracy", frequently clashes with Brussels over rule-of-law and human rights issues.

He is also the only EU leader who has maintained ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine. He has refused to send arms to Kiev and repeatedly slammed sanctions against Moscow over the war.

Hungary is taking over the six-month rotating presidency from Belgium under the motto: "Make Europe Great Again".

That echoes the rallying cry of Orban's "good friend" former U.S. president Donald Trump — which already caused a stir in Brussels.

"Everybody's happy that it's our turn to make Europe great again!" Orban posted on X above a photo of him shaking hands with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Both men were smiling in what Orban described as a "very joyful handing over ceremony".

De Croo said on X that he trusted Hungary would "deliver in the interest of all EU citizens".

'Occupy Brussels'

Last year, the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution highlighting Hungary's "backsliding" on democratic values, and questioning how it could "credibly" take on the bloc's six-month presidency.

Budapest insists it is ready to assume "the duties and responsibilities" of steering the bloc of 27 countries.

It has vowed to be an "honest broker, working loyally with all member states and institutions," in the words of the country's EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka.

"At the same time, we believe Hungary has a strong mandate to pursue a strong European policy. Our work will reflect this vision of Europe," he added.

He said there was a "need to steer the ship because Europe is not heading in the right direction".

After Hungary last held the EU presidency in 2011, Orban boasted about handing out "flicks," "smacks," and "friendly slaps" to the "excitable tormentors" of the European Parliament.

This time, the nationalist leader, 61, is even more combative, having vowed to "occupy Brussels" during the campaign for European elections in early June, banking on a right-wing breakthrough.

But even though far-right parties made gains, Orban's Fidesz currently stands isolated, unable to find a group in the European Parliament that suits it.

On Sunday, Orban announced he wanted to form his own group, together with Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) and the centrist ANO party of Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis.

They still need parties from at least four other countries to join them.

Last week, Orban failed to derail a deal to return Ursula von der Leyen as head of the powerful European Commission with two others from a centrist alliance taking the other top jobs.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen put off a courtesy visit to Budapest, originally planned for the presidency opening. A new date has not been set.

Limited opportunities

Among Hungary's seven priorities for its EU presidency are stemming "illegal migration" and bringing the Western Balkans countries "one step closer" to EU membership.

Orban can use the presidency to set the agenda, but he cannot achieve results without the commission's support, Daniel Hegedus, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, told AFP.

He also noted that the Hungarian premier has limited opportunity to act as a spoiler, as the outgoing Belgian presidency and EU institutions have rushed to conclude some important decisions.

Last week, the European Union adopted a fresh sanction package against Russia and formally launched "historic" accession talks with Ukraine.

Among Hungary's battles with Brussels, it is looking to unlock billions of euros in EU funds which have been frozen because of its positions on issues including LGBTQ rights, the treatment of asylum seekers and public procurement.