Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

BUDAPEST
Hungarian president signs Swedens bid to join NATO

Hungary's president on Tuesday signed the law on Sweden's bid to join NATO, a final technical step before the Nordic country becomes the alliance's 32rd member.

Hungary's parliament ratified Sweden's bid on Feb. 26, ending more than a year of delays that frustrated other alliance members in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Tamas Sulyok, the president of the republic, today signed the decision taken by the National Assembly on Feb. 26, 2024, regarding Sweden's membership in NATO," a statement on the presidential website read.

Sweden, which has been militarily neutral for two centuries, will then be invited to accede to the Washington Treaty and officially become NATO's 32nd member.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago prompted Sweden and neighbouring Finland to apply to join the trans-Atlantic bloc, ending their longstanding stance of non-alignment.

Every NATO member has to approve a new country's membership.

Finland joined in April last year, but Sweden's bid was stalled by both Hungary and Türkiye, with Ankara approving Stockholm's candidacy only in January.

Though repeatedly saying it supported Swedish membership in principle, Hungary kept prolonging the process, asking Stockholm to stop "vilifying" the Hungarian government.

After a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson in Budapest, the Hungarian leader announced that the two had clarified "our mutual good intentions".

Hungary also signed a deal to acquire four Swedish-made fighter jets, expanding its fleet of 14 Jas 39 Gripen fighters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

    Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

  2. UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

    UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

  3. Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

    Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

  4. Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

    Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

  5. Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land

    Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land
Recommended
UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers

Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers
South China Sea: ASEAN, Australia decry actions that endanger peace

South China Sea: ASEAN, Australia decry actions that 'endanger peace'
South Korean police question first doctor over walkouts

South Korean police question first doctor over walkouts
China says US using Philippines as pawn in South China Sea

China says US using Philippines as 'pawn' in South China Sea
WORLD UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on violence-wracked Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.
ECONOMY Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian shares mostly gained on Wednesday after global markets fell as traders locked in profits following recent tech-driven rallies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿