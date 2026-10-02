Hundreds of French high schools shut as new violence erupts

PARIS

French high school students lit fires outside schools and faced off with police on Oct. 2 as a protest movement that has forced the closure of some 400 establishments showed no sign of abating.



The movement, which began last week in the Paris region and rapidly spread nationwide, has seen teenage pupils at lycees in their final years of schooling block access to buildings and clash with police.



The students say their school hours are excessively long, conditions inadequate including overheated classrooms and that there are too many staff absences.



The government says the grievances are legitimate but has condemned what it has described as “urban violence.”



Students have accused police of using excessive force and causing injuries by regularly firing tear gas canisters to disperse the protests.



In Paris on Oct. 2, fire damaged the entrances of two high schools, Leonard de Vinci in the south of the city and Gaston-Bachelard in the southeast, with the fire brigade called to extinguish the blazes.



Education Minister Edouard Geffray said “the high school student movement is being held hostage by ultra-violent fringe groups,” adding that nearly 400 high schools out of the 3,700 in the country were expected to be closed on Oct. 2.



Many high schools have also planned to conduct classes remotely, particularly in the southern city of Marseille.



At least 65 staff members have been injured, including 40 high school principals, since the start of the movement, Geffray told BFMTV. Some 170 students have been wounded while over 100 high schools have suffered “severe damage.”



“Parents must clearly step up and tell their children not to go” to the protests, he added. “What matters now is ensuring our children are no longer out on the streets, because they are in danger.”



Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said he has asked prosecutors to hold parents liable for damage caused by their children during the protests and “pay for repairs.”