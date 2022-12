Humor Festival in İzmir

İZMİR

Organized by the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, the 6th İzmir Humor Festival will open on Dec 20 with the theme of ‘Politics and Humor.’ The event, which will present the 2022 Aziz Nesin Humor Award to theater actor Ahmet Gülhan, cartoonists Eray Özbek and Nezih Danyal, will feature talks, exhibitions and film screenings through Dec 26.