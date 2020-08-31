Huge protest on Belarus leader's birthday demands he resign

  • August 31 2020 09:39:55

Huge protest on Belarus leader's birthday demands he resign

KYIV-The Associated Press
Huge protest on Belarus leaders birthday demands he resign

Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied on Aug. 30 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to begin the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's authoritarian president resign.

The protests began after an Aug. 9 presidential election that protesters say was rigged but that election officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Protesters initially tried to gather at Independence Square in Minsk, but barriers and riot police blocked it off. They then streamed down one of the capital's main avenues, past hulking olive-green prisoner transport vehicles. Police detained some marchers and forced them into the transports.

Police said 125 people were arrested, but Ales Bilyatsky of the Viasna human rights organization said more than 200 were detained.

The marchers, chanting "Freedom!'' and "Resign!'' eventually reached the outskirts of the presidential palace, which was blocked off by shield-bearing riot police. There were no official figures on the crowd size, but some opposition sources claimed it exceeded 100,000.

The widespread protests arose after the election that officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide 80% win over his main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former teacher and the wife of a popular jailed blogger.

Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has been defiant but beleaguered, unable to put down largest, most sustained wave of protests yet in this Eastern European nation of 9.5 million people. He has refused to rerun the election, which both the European Union and the United States have said was not free or fair, and also refused offers to help mediate the situation from Baltic nations.

Lukashenko says he has reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send in security help if asked. But Russia has appeared hesitant to get involved deeply in the Belarus unrest.

Putin and Lukashenko talked by phone on Aug. 30, but a Kremlin statement gave few details of the conversation, other than noting that Putin congratulated the Belarusian leader on his 66th birthday.

Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election because of concerns about her security, gave a withering acknowledgement of the birthday.

"I wish him to overcome his fears, look truth in the eye, listen to the voice of the people and go away,'' she told The Associated Press by telephone from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Lukashenko has consistently blamed Western countries for encouraging the protests and contends that NATO is repositioning forces along Belarus' western border with the aim of intervening in the unrest, a claim the alliance strongly denies.

On Aug. 30, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said it was conducting military exercises in the Grodno region, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania, simulating defending against an invasion.

Belarus on Aug.30 cracked down hard on foreign news media that have been covering the protests, deporting at least four Russian journalists, including two from The Associated Press. The government also revoked the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists working for foreign new agencies, including journalists working for AP.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams France's statement on East Med

    Turkey slams France's statement on East Med

  2. Turkey made its first step to go into space with locally-made rocket: Erdoğan

    Turkey made its first step to go into space with locally-made rocket: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

    Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Nation marks 98th year of Independence War victory amid pandemic

    Nation marks 98th year of Independence War victory amid pandemic
Recommended
Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting
US nears 6 million cases of coronavirus

US nears 6 million cases of coronavirus
Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus

Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus
All migrants moved off stranded Banksy rescue boat

All migrants moved off stranded Banksy rescue boat

Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha, Trump plans visit

Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha, Trump plans visit
India sets worlds highest single-day rise with 78,761 new virus cases

India sets world's highest single-day rise with 78,761 new virus cases
WORLD Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said on Aug. 30 they were braced for an escalation of protest-related violence that has convulsed the city for three months, citing social media posts vowing revenge for a fatal shooting amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators.
ECONOMY Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Turkey's exports this July dropped by 5.8 percent to $15 billion, while imports fell 7.9 percent to $17.7 billion on an annual basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Aug. 31.
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.