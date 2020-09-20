Huge forest fire in Aegean paradise brought under control

  • September 20 2020 14:53:00

BALIKESİR
A massive forest fire affecting more than 40 hectares of land near the Devil’s Table in the Ayvalık district of the western province of Balıkesir is now under control and fully extinguished.

The cooling works are currently ongoing in the area on land and from the sky, according to Demirören News Agency.

The residents of Ayvalık residents were the first batch to intervene, as the fire, which started on Sept. 19, in a nature park was the result of an electric cable breaking.

But the flames spread in a short time with the effect of the strong wind and moved from the lower part of the Devil’s Table and reached Badavut Beach.

Firefighter crews, 60 waterjet engines, 63 fire trucks, 12 construction vehicles and a total of 500 personnel throughout Balıkesir participated in efforts to extinguish this year’s largest fire in the northern Aegean region.

In the fire, which was brought under control on late Sept. 19, nearly 40 hectares of forestland burned.

While there has been no loss of life, financial damage in the area will be determined after an investigation.

