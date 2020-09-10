Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

  • September 10 2020 14:07:00

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

BEIRUT- Agence France-Presse
Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Sept. 10 sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a deadly dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.

Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said it had engulfed a warehouse storing engine oil and vehicle tyres.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

"Operations have begun to extinguish the fire and army helicopters will take part," the military said in a statement on Twitter.

Social media users posted video footage, which sparked alarm among Beirut residents only just recovering from the country’s deadliest peace-time disaster.

"Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can’t catch a break," Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub wrote on Twitter.

The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer at the port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.

The blast sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the huge stockpile, and prompted the government to resign.

Human rights researcher Omar Nashabe tweeted: "Where are we living? This is the scene of the crime a month ago! Where is the judiciary? Where is the state? Where is responsibility?"

The port blast piled new misery on Lebanese already battling the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, which has seen poverty rates double to more than half the population.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Right to first strike

    Right to first strike

  2. Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

    Turkish, German defense chiefs discuss east Med

  3. Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

    Istanbul court delivers final verdict on journalists

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. President Erdoğan speaks with Kosovar, Serbian counterparts

    President Erdoğan speaks with Kosovar, Serbian counterparts
Recommended
World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 years
Greece races to shelter migrants after Lesbos camp fire

Greece races to shelter migrants after Lesbos camp fire

Official claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Official claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel
Coronavirus death toll passes 900,000 worldwide

Coronavirus death toll passes 900,000 worldwide

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border
Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on virus lockdown in Greece

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on virus lockdown in Greece
WORLD Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Sept. 10 sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a deadly dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines served a total of 2.6 million passengers in August, marking a 64.6 percent decline on an annual basis, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry.

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.