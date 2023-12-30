Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

HONG KONG
Huawei expects revenue up 9 percent in 2023

Huawei has said it expected an increase of almost nine percent in its revenue in 2023, despite U.S. sanctions against the Chinese tech giant.

"After years of hard work, we managed to weather the storm," rotating chairman Ken Hu said in remarks released on Dec. 29, while adding the firm faces "serious challenges ahead of us".

In 2023, the group expects revenues of more than 700 billion yuan ($99.4 billion), Hu said in a New Year's message - an increase of nearly nine percent from last year.

The firm released its Mate 60 Pro handset this year - a device, powered by an advanced domestically produced chip, that sparked debate about whether attempts to curb China's technological advancements have been effective.

But revenue remains much lower than the 891.4 billion yuan in 2020, the year before the company announced a sharp decline in turnover due to U.S. sanctions.

Huawei has for several years been at the centre of an intense tech standoff between China and the United States, with Washington warning its equipment could be used for state espionage, an allegation the company denies.

Sanctions since 2019 have cut the firm off from access to US-made components and technologies, forcing it to diversify its growth sources.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela
LATEST NEWS

  1. British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

    British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

  2. Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

    Israel strikes Syria after rocket fire: Israeli army

  3. China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

    China tensions rising, US revives WWII-era Pacific airfield

  4. 'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine

  5. 'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive

    'Exhausted' Gazans desperate for war to end as Israel presses offensive
Recommended
Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections

Boeing urges 737 MAX inspections
For US fast food chains China too large to pass up

For US fast food chains China too large to pass up
US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs

US to extend suspension of EU steel tariffs
Former VW bosss market manipulation trial revived

Former VW boss's market manipulation trial revived
Argentinas main union calls strike over Milei reforms

Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms
Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024

Central Bank will continue to build up reserves in 2024
WORLD British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

British warship in Guyana waters, fanning tensions with Venezuela

A British warship arrived off the coast of Guyana on Friday, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.