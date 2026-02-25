HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

HONG KONG
HSBC says its net income fell $1.8 bln to $21.1 bln in 2025

A man walks past the HSBC bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Feb. 24, 2026, a day before the bank's annual results are announced. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

Banking giant HSBC said Wednesday that net income fell last year as it ploughed ahead with sweeping overhauls to streamline its structure and cut costs.

Profit attributable to shareholders came in at $21.1 billion, down from $22.9 billion in 2024, the lender said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Pre-tax profit fell $2.4 billion to $29.9 billion.

CEO Georges Elhedery said "2025 was a year of decisive action and swift execution, which is reflected in our strong performance. Each of our four businesses performed well and we have strong momentum across the bank."

He added that the bank was "raising our ambition and targeting a 17 percent (return on tangible equity) or better, excluding notable items, in each year from 2026 to 2028".

"We are also targeting year-on-year revenue growth over the same period on the same basis, rising to five percent in 2028," he added.

The drop in 2025 pre-tax profit was mainly down to a $4.9 billion year-on-year net adverse impact from notable items, including dilution and impairment losses of $2.1 billion related to its associate Bank of Communications, HSBC said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  2. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

  3. PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

    PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

  4. US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

    US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

  5. US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

    US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Recommended
Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025
Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification
Türkiyes unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January

Türkiye's unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in January
Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January

Türkiye stands out as global steel output falls in January
Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent

Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent
Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona

Tech sovereignty push to meet AI fever at MWC in Barcelona
IMF’s board approves $8.1 bln loan package for Ukraine

IMF’s board approves $8.1 bln loan package for Ukraine
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿