Households’ inflation expectations increase in March: Survey

ANKARA

The 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations of households increased by 1.08 percentage points to 48.89 percent in March, compared to the previous month, a Central Bank survey showed on March 25.

The percentage of households expecting the inflation rate to decrease in the next 12 months, compared to the previous month, decreased by 5.19 points to 15.14 percent, according to the bank’s Household Expectations Survey.

The product/service groups that households assessed as having increased the most in price over the past year and expected to increase the most in the next 12 months were “food” and “fuel and energy,” showed the survey.

The share of participants who consider "food" among the product/service groups with the highest price increase decreased by 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 40.5 percent.

The expectation for the increase in house prices at the end of the next 12 months decreased by 0.36 percentage points compared to the previous month, standing at 35.05 percent.

“When examining participants' investment preferences, the percentage of participants indicating that they would buy "gold," which ranked first, decreased by 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 55.2 percent,” the bank said.

The percentage of participants indicating that they would buy "a house/shop/land,“ which ranked second, decreased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 28.5 percent.

The bank’s separate Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey, also unveiled on March 25, showed that 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations, compared to the previous month, increased by 0.07 points to 22.17 percent for market participants and by 0.90 points to 32.90 percent for the real sector.