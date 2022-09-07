Seafront houses in İzmir rented for Tarkan concert

İZMİR
A frenzy has sparked following the announcement that Turkish pop icon Tarkan is coming for a concert in the western province of İzmir’s Kordon, an iconic seafront promenade, as part of the 100th anniversary of the Liberation of İzmir on Sept. 9, with houses that have balconies being rented for up to $500 a night.

After the concert was announced, those who want to watch the performance have begun to employ alternative ways.

There has been a strong demand for houses with balconies along Kordon, according to realtors in the region.

The cost for one night starts from $100 and goes up to $500, with the rents of houses much closer to Gündoğdu Square, where the concert will take place, being more expensive than the ones afar.

Meanwhile, boats have become another alternative way to watch the concert.

An official from a rental company said almost all boats in the region will be rented for the concert night.

“Our boat, with a capacity of 12 people, will depart from Güzelbahçe [district] at 7 a.m. and return at midnight. The price is 8,000 Turkish Liras [$438],” he explained.

It is expected that there will be broad participation in the concert from the surrounding cities and the metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Tarkan’s debut album “Yine Sensiz” (Without You Again) was released in 1992 and sold over 700,000 copies across Türkiye, according to his official website.

The World Music Award-winning singer has been known for the use of romantic themes in his work and has been dubbed the “Prince of Pop” and “Megastar” by the media.

Izmir,

