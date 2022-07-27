House price index up 12 percent

  • July 27 2022 07:00:00

House price index up 12 percent

ANKARA
House price index up 12 percent

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased monthly by 12.4 percent in May, while it recorded an annual increase of 145.5 percent in nominal terms and 41.1 percent in real terms, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

The price index for new dwellings exhibited a 151.4 percent increase on an annual basis in the month and the index for existing units rose by nearly 145 percent from a year earlier.

The unit price of a dwelling on averate was 11,944 Turkish Lira/square meters in Türkiye in May.

In Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, house prices increased more than 165 percent from a year earlier, with the price of new dwellings rising nearly 186 percent.

The rise in residential property prices in Ankara was close around 148 percent, while in İzmir, Turkey’s third largest city, prices were up nearly 140 percent year on year.

Home sales increased by 11.7 percent from a year ago to a total of 150,500 units in June, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Mortgage-financed sales grew nearly 41 percent year-on-year to 40,610, accounting for 27 percent of all home sales last month, up from the 24 percent share in May.

From January to June, home sales across the country increased by 31.4 percent from 553,000 units in the first half of 2021 to more than 726,000 this year.

Mortgage-financed home sales also registered a 63.5 percent year-on-year rise to over 170,000 units.

House Sales, Economy,

WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

    Russia, Ukraine should honor the grain deal: Erdoğan

  2. CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

    CHP, AKP exchange angry words over claims CHP head will be jailed

  3. ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

    ‘Nope’ rules at N America box office

  4. Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

    Vietnam’s rubber sandals march on

  5. Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

    Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
Recommended
Alibaba seeks dual-primary listing in Hong Kong

Alibaba seeks dual-primary listing in Hong Kong
Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips
Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US
Financial Stability Committee keeps eye on global inflation

Financial Stability Committee keeps eye on global inflation
President authorized to set tax on vehicles

President authorized to set tax on vehicles
Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit
WORLD Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

In dueling speeches not far from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump repeated the false election claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection while his former vice president, Mike Pence, implored the Republican Party to stop looking backward.

ECONOMY Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Textile sector eyes $1 billion exports to US

Türkiye’s textile industry aims to increase its export to the U.S. to at least $1 billion, the head of a trade group has said.
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.