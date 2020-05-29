House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

  • May 29 2020 13:00:04

House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

KÜTAHYA
House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

The timber vineyard house of a lumberjack who died two years ago in the eastern Aegean province of Kütahya’s Domaniç district, was moved to the center of the town by his friends to keep his memory alive.

When Ramazan Akgüneş died two years ago, the wooden house he built remained idle in the village of Durabey.

The friends of the lumberjack, Volkan Çelik and Yılmaz Aydın, decided to move the house, a memory left to them from Akgüneş, to another place.

Çelik and Aydın chose the region where the historical Mızık Pine, on which Prince Osman Ghazi’s grandmother put a cradle to make her future-emperor grandson sleep, is located for the new place.

They loaded the 30 square-meter house on a truck with the help of construction vehicles.

The house eventually moved to its new location accompanied by confused looks of curious people.

Çelik now plans to establish an organic garden in front of the house to keep the memory of the deceased lumberjack.

The Ottoman Empire was founded around Kütahya’s Domaniç by Osman Ghazi.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  2. Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

    Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

  3. Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

    Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

  4. Suspect detained over attack on Armenian church in Istanbul

    Suspect detained over attack on Armenian church in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,461 as recoveries exceed 124,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,461 as recoveries exceed 124,000
Recommended
Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor
Police seize 670 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

Police seize 670 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

Caravan tourism gets a boost during pandemic

Caravan tourism gets a boost during pandemic
Need for regional cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic: Op-ed

Need for regional cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic: Op-ed
Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1
WORLD Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.    
ECONOMY More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

In Turkey, a total of 40,171 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in April, the country's statistics authority revealed on May 29. 
SPORTS Turkish Super Lig to resume on June 12

Turkish Super Lig to resume on June 12

The Turkish Football Federation announced on May 28 that the top-tier Super Lig games will resume on June 12.