House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

KÜTAHYA

The timber vineyard house of a lumberjack who died two years ago in the eastern Aegean province of Kütahya’s Domaniç district, was moved to the center of the town by his friends to keep his memory alive.

When Ramazan Akgüneş died two years ago, the wooden house he built remained idle in the village of Durabey.

The friends of the lumberjack, Volkan Çelik and Yılmaz Aydın, decided to move the house, a memory left to them from Akgüneş, to another place.

Çelik and Aydın chose the region where the historical Mızık Pine, on which Prince Osman Ghazi’s grandmother put a cradle to make her future-emperor grandson sleep, is located for the new place.

They loaded the 30 square-meter house on a truck with the help of construction vehicles.

The house eventually moved to its new location accompanied by confused looks of curious people.

Çelik now plans to establish an organic garden in front of the house to keep the memory of the deceased lumberjack.

The Ottoman Empire was founded around Kütahya’s Domaniç by Osman Ghazi.