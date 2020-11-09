Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

  • November 09 2020 14:47:19

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

A month after the announcement of the hottest September in Turkey’s 93 sites, Turkish officials declared new high-temperature records for October in 33 regions of the country on Nov. 9.

“Due to warmer weather beyond the season normal, we saw record-breaking changes in temperatures in October in 33 sites,” said Hüseyin Toros, an academic from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ).

Reminding the hottest September, Toros acknowledged that “last month was recorded as the hottest October in the last 50 years.”

He listed “the melting of the icebergs in the North Pole and the high-pressure areas” as the reasons for this record.

Saying that 33 sites across the country have broken the highest heat record, Toros announced the first six sites at the top of the list.

According to Toros, the highest October heat record was broken in the Yatağan district of the southwestern province of Muğla. The Aegean province of Denizli is a runner-up and the northwestern province of Balıkesir is third on the list.

The tourism spot Kuşadası located in the Aegean province of Aydın is the fourth hottest site in Turkey, he said.

Simav and Gediz, the two districts of the Aegean province of Kütahya, follow Kuşadası as the fifth and sixth sites, respectively.

