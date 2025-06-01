Hotels face labor shortage as peak tourism season begins

ISTANBUL

The tourism sector continues to face a shortage of qualified personnel, with the recruitment of Turkish workers in certain fields becoming increasingly challenging.

The country’s large tourism industry provides employment for approximately 2 million people during the high season.

Dishwashing is among the most difficult jobs to find workers for. According to people from the tourism industry, it will soon become “nearly impossible to find staff for dishwashing rooms.”

Hotel operators, who are struggling to find Turkish dishwashers, are now seeking foreign personnel. Hotels are bringing in workers from countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to the representatives of the sector.

Although they prioritize hiring Turkish workers, it has become difficult to find Turkish employees willing to work in dishwashing, said Zafer Alkaya, general manager at Cornelia Diamond Golf Resort SPA.

He pointed out that one of the biggest obstacles is rental prices, saying, "Turkish people do not want to work in dishwashing, and we cannot find employees for these positions.”

Some 80 percent of the workers doing the dishwashing are Indonesian, he added.

“We offer salaries above the minimum wage, but high rent prices are a challenge. Indonesians, however, do not spend money and stay in dormitories," he explained.

The number of their personnel exceeds 1,000 during the high season and drops to 650 in winter, according to Alkaya.

“We have 250-300 foreign employees. Due to factors such as tourism's inability to provide year-round employment, housing issues, and wages, Turkish workers seek jobs in other sectors," he said.

Alkaya also attributes the labor shortage in some positions to young people's attitudes toward their careers.

"They want to immediately become managers after graduating from university. However, best hotel managers are those who rise through the ranks from the core,” he said.

‘Russians go to Asian countries’

Commenting on the tourism activity in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Alkaya noted the problems in the Russian market due to the ongoing war with Ukraine and troubles in the Russian economy.

"Russians are traveling to Thailand and Vietnam, but due to tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan’s airspace closure has increased flight distances,” Alkaya said.

“Türkiye could take advantage of this. However, economic crisis [in Russia] and drone attacks have eliminated this opportunity,” he explained.