Hotel owner accuses staff amid negligence debate in Bolu ski resort fire

BOLU

Amid the intensifying investigation into the devastating fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in the northwestern province of Bolu, the hotel owner has placed much of the blame on his staff for several shortcomings within the facility that contributed to the high death toll.

The blaze that erupted at the Grand Kartal Hotel on Jan. 21 killed 78 people, sparking nationwide outrage and dominating Türkiye’s headlines for days.

Survivors of the tragedy stated that when the inferno broke out around 3:30 a.m., the hotel was without functional fire detectors, proper stairwells and adequate fire suppression systems.

Local media underscored that the luxurious establishment could have easily installed a comprehensive fire safety system at a minimal cost, potentially averting the catastrophe.

The disaster unfolded during Türkiye’s two-week midterm holiday, with the hotel packed with families and students.

Fifteen individuals, including the hotel’s proprietor, Halit Ergül, were arrested.

According to Ergül’s testimony, obtained by local outlets, the owner attributed the high death toll to the negligence of his employees.

Ergül contended that the kitchen’s electrical equipment fell under the head chef’s purview. The fire originated in the kitchen area on the fourth floor of the 12-story hotel, with the precise cause still under scrutiny.

“The head chef was obligated to notify the technical staff if any irregularities were observed,” Ergül asserted.

The hotel owner also implicated the four-member kitchen staff, who were assigned to prepare breakfast.

“At night, four personnel are tasked with preparing breakfast in the Grand Kartal Hotel’s kitchen. Responsibility for the equipment in that area lies with them,” he declared.

Additionally, Ergül held the hotel’s electrician accountable, asserting that he was personally responsible for overseeing the fire alarm systems.

The owner further referenced the private security personnel contracted by the hotel, who were on duty around the clock and tasked with immediately reporting any fire or health-related emergencies.

Ergül also mentioned the hotel’s inspection arrangement with FQC Global Consulting Inc., a firm authorized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

He claimed the hotel underwent periodic evaluations, sparking intense public discourse about whether it had ever passed fire safety inspections.

“This company conducts inspections at least once every two years, examining fire safety, security, hygiene and all other aspects of the hotel. If any deficiencies or issues were identified, they would have been reported to us. To my knowledge, no shortcomings were flagged during these inspections,” Ergül explained.

He went on to assert that there was no notification regarding any noncompliance of the fire escapes with the relevant regulations.

“The hotel was constructed in accordance with the 2007 legislation. We received no inspection from the fire brigade, and the Tourism Ministry also conducts inspections of our hotel,” he said.