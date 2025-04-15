Hot air balloon tourism reaches record-breaking 933,000 visitors

ANKARA

Hot air balloon tourism in Türkiye soared to unprecedented heights in 2024, with a record-breaking 933,195 tourists taking to the skies across seven prominent regions.

According to data compiled from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (SHGM) 2024, this marked a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year, making it the highest number of hot air balloon passengers in the country’s history.

Flights took place in seven regions: Nevşehir’s Cappadocia and Çat, Denizli’s Pamukkale, Kayseri’s Soğanlı, Aspendos in Antalya, Ihlara Valley in Aksaray and the Phrygian Valley in Afyonkarahisar.

These iconic locations, rich in natural and historical beauty, hosted a total of 43,283 balloon flights throughout the year — operated by 71 licensed companies using a fleet of 441 balloons.

Cappadocia, renowned for its fairytale landscapes and sunrise flights, has spearheaded the boom in balloon tourism.

In 2023, Türkiye attracted 747,203 balloon tourists, who enjoyed flights on 431 balloons.

To ensure safe operations, the SHGM carried out unannounced inspections on 348 balloon pilots, screening for alcohol and psychoactive substances, and conducted 27 pre-flight inspections as well as 585 flight checks across various regions.

Beyond tourism, Türkiye has made strides in domestic aviation manufacturing and certification.

The country has begun producing its own hot air balloons and exporting them to nations such as Rwanda, Ghana, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Qatar, South Korea, Japan, Mexico and Jordan.

The first Turkish-designed hot air balloon has officially received its type certification, joining other locally certified aircraft, including the HÜRKUŞ training plane and Gökbey helicopter.

As of the end of 2024, Türkiye boasts 387 licensed balloon pilots and 710 technical personnel, reflecting an 8.5 percent year-on-year increase, further cementing its position as a leading destination and an emerging manufacturer in the global hot air ballooning industry.