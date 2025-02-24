Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death

KOCAELİ
A hostage crisis unfolded at a restaurant in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, resulting in the death of one of the owners of the establishment in a shooting by his business partner, local media reported on Feb. 24.

The business partner, identified as Resul Türk, stormed into the establishment in the Gebze district around 12:30 p.m. with a pump-action shotgun.

Local reports indicated that Türk and his partner, Mehmet Günaydın, had an ongoing dispute over an unpaid debt.

Claiming he had been owed money for nearly a year, Türk shot Günaydın and took hostages inside the restaurant.

Police, special operations teams and medical personnel responded to the scene, urging Türk to surrender the injured victim.

However, despite prolonged negotiations, he refused and prevented anyone from entering.

Upon seeing the police, Türk attempted to take his own life but ultimately released the hostages before being apprehended by special forces.

The injured man was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Security footage showed the assailant approaching the restaurant with a backpack and a shotgun moments before the attack.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the number of customers and staff present during the incident.

 

