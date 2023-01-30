Hospital classrooms to open in all provinces

Hospital classrooms to open in all provinces

ANKARA 
Hospital classrooms to open in all provinces

Hospital classrooms will be established in 81 provinces for students who are being treated in hospitals due to health problems, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

The project aims to ensure that children with special educational needs exist in all areas of social life, benefit from equal educational opportunities and integrate with social life.

Accordingly, classes will be opened within the hospitals “at every desired point in all cities” in order for the children of compulsory education age who are hospitalized in health institutions to continue their education, Özer stated, reiterating that the education of the children treated at home continues in their own houses.

A total of 1,500 students continue their education in 51 hospital classes in 22 provinces, he said. “Two classroom teachers were assigned in each of these classes,” Özer stated, noting that teachers can be assigned from other fields in line with the need.

Home education services are provided to students who are documented that they cannot benefit from formal education institutions for at least twelve weeks due to health problems or that they will pose a risk to their health if they do so, the minister elaborated.

More than 11,000 students benefit from home education services as of today, while around 12,000 teachers provide education at hospitals or at students’ homes, he informed.

Meanwhile, Özer said teachers who provide education services at home or in hospitals were awarded with certificates of achievement “for making great sacrifices so that the students in the treatment process do not break away from life and continue their education without interruption.”

“We wanted to reward these teachers, who work day and night to raise the architects of our future, who make sacrifices and become a light for our students with their love and compassion,” he added.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million

LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  
LATEST NEWS

  1. LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

    LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

  2. Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

    Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

  3. Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

    Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

  4. Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

    Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

  5. Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

    Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26
Recommended
Halloween-like festival celebrated in Thracians

Halloween-like festival celebrated in Thracians
Many cities welcome snowfall amid drought

Many cities welcome snowfall amid drought
Pollution affects flamingo breeding in Gediz Delta

Pollution affects flamingo breeding in Gediz Delta
More than 138,000 cyber attacks prevented in 2022

More than 138,000 cyber attacks prevented in 2022
Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26
Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO

Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO
WORLD Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel defeated a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to become the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.