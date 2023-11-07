Horror film leads 'Priscilla' at US box office

LOS ANGELES

Universal's Halloween season release "Five Nights at Freddy's" remained in first place at the North American box office, beating out the awards-tilted biopic on Elvis Presley's wife "Priscilla," estimates showed on Nov. 5.

Despite maintaining its lead in ticket sales, "Freddy's" still had a frightening drop from $78 million in its debut weekend to only $19.4 million this week, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The video-game based film, released both in theaters and on Universal's Peacock platform, is "crashing in its second weekend of simultaneous streaming," said analyst David A. Gross.

The horror film was followed again by "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," earning another $13.5 million in its fourth week out, for a total domestic haul of $166 million.

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" maintained its third-place spot at $7 million in North American theaters, while also crossing the symbolic $100 million figure in worldwide sales.

The over-three-hour film is to be released on Apple's streaming platform, but a date has not yet been announced.

In its first wide-release weekend, Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" landed in fourth place at just $5 million.

In fifth was newly released Spanish-language film "Radical" at $2.7 million. Based on a true story, it follows a teacher in a Mexican border town who "tries a radical new method to unleash the curiosity and potential of his students," according to production company Pantelion Films.