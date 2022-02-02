Hopes running high in tourism sector after promising data

  • February 02 2022 07:00:00

Hopes running high in tourism sector after promising data

ANKARA
Hopes running high in tourism sector after promising data

The latest data boosted morale and hopes among Turkey’s hoteliers that the local tourism industry’s performance would be much stronger this year.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey soared 94 percent to 24.7 million people last year while the country’s tourism revenues surged 103 percent to $24.5 billion, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry representatives said that the target for 2022 is to reach the levels seen back in 2019 and break new records in terms of visitors and revenues in 2023.

Four years ago, Turkey welcomed more than 45 million foreign tourists. As the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic-related restrictions hit the global travel and tourism industry, foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey dropped to 12.7 million in 2020.
Turkey decoupled from its main competitors in tourism, mainly thanks to cooperation between the public and private sector, said Erkan Yağcı, head of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Investors’ Association (AKTOB).

After the pandemic broke out, Turkey launched the Safe Tourism Certificate scheme to lure holidaymakers to the country.
Under the program, officials pay visit to hotels and other tourist venues to check if those establishments meet the requirements to ensure a safe stay for their guests.

“The latest data is cause for optimism…And we should remember that we reached those figures last year under the pandemic conditions,” Yağcı said.

The targets, which were set for 2021, were attained even though the tourism figures were still short of what the country saw back in 2019, said Müberra Eresin, head of the Hotel Association of Turkey (TÜROB).

“But the momentum is there. Given the strong demand for Turkey, we are optimistic that things will improve further starting the second half of 2022, we maintain our expectation for double-digit growth in tourism,” Eresin said.

Economy,

WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network

  2. Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

    Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

    Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

  5. Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today

    Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today
Recommended
Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback

Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback
Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

Sony acquires video game studio Bungie
PMI posts 50.5 in January

PMI posts 50.5 in January
Banking sector’s profit leaped 57 percent last year

Banking sector’s profit leaped 57 percent last year
Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro
Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban
WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses as a huge swath of the U.S. braced for a major winter storm that was set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.
ECONOMY Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

PlayStation maker Sony announced a $3.6 billion agreement on Jan. 31 to buy U.S. video game studio Bungie, creator of hits like “Halo” and “Destiny,” as a gaming industry battle heats up with Microsoft.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.