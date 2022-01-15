Honorary leader of Turkish Jewish Community passes away aged 86

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

Honorary leader of Turkish Jewish Community passes away aged 86

ISTANBUL
Honorary leader of Turkish Jewish Community passes away aged 86

Bensiyon Pinto, the former and honorary chair of the Turkish Jewish Community, has passed away, the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation has said. He was 86.

“We have lost our honorary president, our teacher, a symbol of devotion and an exemplary person, Bensiyon Pinto, who has served our Turkey and our society for many years with self-sacrifice, love, faith and wholeheartedly,” it said in a statement.

Pinto died of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, according to Milliyet daily.

Senior officials, politicians, representatives of non-governmental organizations and opinion leaders issued messages of condolences following his death.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences to the Pinto family over a phone call. He also sent a message to the Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva, and the leaders of the Turkish Jewish Community, Erol Kohen and İshak İbrahimzadeh.

“Mr. Bensiyon Pinto, as a member of our nation that has lived in peace and brotherhood for centuries, has made invaluable contributions to the unity, solidarity and social wealth of our country in all the duties he has undertaken,” Erdoğan said in his message.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Bensiyon Pinto, the honorary president of the Turkish Jewish Community. I offer my condolences and patience to his relatives, loved ones, and the Jewish Community, to whom he served devotedly,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said.

Born in 1936 in Istanbul’s Kuledibi neighborhood, Pinto completed his secondary and high school education at the Saint Benoit French High School in the same quarter.

He began his efforts for the Turkish Jewish Community in 1956 after finishing his military service in the Aegean province of Denizli. He was the chair of the Jewish Community for over 10 years in total at different times from 1989 to 2003.

turkish jews,

WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

    Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

  2. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  3. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  4. Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

    Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

  5. Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

    Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Johnson discuss bilateral relations over phone

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans

Surge in cases upends companies’ back-to-office plans
Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022

Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022
Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual

Family faces jail time after deadly exorcism ritual
Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes
Probe launched into suicide of medical school student

Probe launched into suicide of medical school student
WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

Boris Johnson’s office apologized to the royal family on Jan. 14 for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year - the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
ECONOMY Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Rampant headline inflation rate in Turkey, which hit 36 percent last month, will not accelerate after January and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in the cost of food leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Treasury and Finance Minister has said.
SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.