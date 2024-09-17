Home sales increase for second month in a row

Home sales increase for second month in a row

ANKARA
Home sales increase for second month in a row

Home sales rose by 9.9 percent in August from a year ago, following a 16 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month.

In August, 134,155 homes changed hands, marking a 5.6 percent increase from July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Sept. 17.

The year-on-year decline in mortgaged home sales slowed from 21 percent (11,496 units in July) to 17 percent (13,574 units in August).

The share of mortgaged home sales in total increased from 9 percent to 10 percent.

Most of the home sales in August took place in Istanbul. Some 19,467 residential properties were sold in the mega city. The capital Ankara came second at 12,496, followed by İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population, at 7,000.

From January to August, a total of 806,317 homes changed hands across Türkiye, pointing to a 1.1 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Mortgaged sales were down nearly 50 percent year-on-year to 76,485 units.

Last month, foreigners bought 2,257 homes in the country, a 26.2 percent decline from August 2023.

Istanbul remained foreign homebuyers favored the real estate market. In August, 838 homes were sold to foreign nationals in the city.

In the popular tourist destination of Antalya, foreigners purchased 969 homes.

As was the case in the past months, Russians constituted the biggest group of buyers. They bought 381 properties in Türkiye in August, down from 733 units a year ago.

In the first eight months of 2024, home sales to Russian nationals declined 59 percent annually to 3,289 units.

Iranians bought 1,392 homes in January-August, down 57 percent from a year ago, while home sales to Ukrainian nationals were down 13 percent year-on-year to 1,057.

Meanwhile, data from the Central Bank showed on Sept. 17 that the pace of annual increase in the residential property price index (RPPI) continued to slow.

The index rose by 34.35 percent in August from a year ago, easing from the 38.7 percent year-on-year increase in July. 

The RPPI was up 3.6 percent monthly, but the index decreased by 11.6 percent compared with August 2023 in real terms, the bank said.

In Istanbul, residential property prices increased by 27 percent year-on-year, while the annual increases in Ankara and İzmir were 35.6 percent and 32.4 percent, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms
EU court scraps 1.5-bln euro fine against Google

EU court scraps 1.5-bln euro fine against Google
Boeing not taking strike talks seriously, union says

Boeing not taking strike talks seriously, union says
Microsoft-BlackRock team to raise $100 bln for AI data centers

Microsoft-BlackRock team to raise $100 bln for AI data centers
Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy

Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy
UK to shut last coal-fired power plant

UK to shut last coal-fired power plant
Türk Telekom posts strong results in Q2

Türk Telekom posts strong results in Q2
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿