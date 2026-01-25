Home purchases by women surge over past decade

ISTANBUL

The number of homes purchased by women in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past ten years, increasing by 57.5 percent to reach 616,570 in 2025.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Nationwide, a total of 1.69 million homes were sold last year. When analyzed by gender, sales to women accounted for 36.51 percent of the total, marking a 19.1 percent increase compared with the previous year.

Istanbul led the way with 98,428 homes purchased by women, followed by Ankara with 56,460, İzmir with 38,613, Antalya with 28,022 and Bursa with 22,131.

In 2016, women purchased 391,334 homes, a figure that has steadily climbed to 616,570 in 2025.

However, the trend has not been entirely linear, with fluctuations observed over the past decade.

Women bought 420,276 homes in 2019, 483,007 in 2020, 506,495 in 2021, 484,654 in 2022, 401,933 in 2023 and 517,528 in 2024, according to the official data.