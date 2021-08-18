Home prices rise 2.7 pct in June

  • August 18 2021 07:00:00

Home prices rise 2.7 pct in June

ANKARA
Home prices rise 2.7 pct in June

The residential price index increased by 2.7 percent in July from the previous month, data from the Central Bank have shown.

On an annual basis, house prices across Turkey rose by 29.2 percent in the month in nominal terms, while in real terms, the increase was 9.9 percent, the bank said yesterday.

The price index for new dwellings exhibited a 33 percent increase on an annual basis in the month and the index for existing units rose by 28 percent from a year earlier.

In Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, house prices increased more than 26 percent in June from a year earlier while the rise in residential property prices in Ankara was close to 26 percent in house prices. In İzmir, Turkey’s third largest city, prices were up nearly 30 year on year.

Turkey recorded 660,595 house sales in January-July, down 22.7 percent year-on-year, the country’s statistical authority (TÜİK) reported last week.

A total of 200,550 houses were sold for the first time, while second-hand house sales totaled 460,045 units.

Mortgage-financed home sales declined nearly 67 percent to some 125,000 units.

In July alone, 107,785 houses were sold in the country, down 53 percent compared to the same month 2020.

In the summer period last year, the government’s housing loan campaign with low interest rates increased the house sales in July 2020.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

    Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
Recommended
Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey
Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists

Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists
Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months
Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July

Solar power’s share rises to 7.5 percent at end of July
Turkish, Uzbek central banks sign cooperation deal

Turkish, Uzbek central banks sign cooperation deal

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent

Number of wage earners increases by 13.5 percent
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.