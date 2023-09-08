Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

NEW YORK
Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks.

“I’m hoping I’m not promoting the movie by myself,” says Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming Marvel movie “The Marvels" [Nov. 10].

Though the ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season and prompting some films to postpone, a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.

Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. “Barbenheimer” carried theaters through August. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. It has already robbed the Venice Film Festival of much of its star power and will soon do the same to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. Release-date jockeying continues. But for many of the filmmakers releasing films in the coming months, even their own movies aren’t the top concern.

“This fall is such an exciting time for movies. I just want to see every movie coming out,” says Emerald Fennell, whose high-society satire “Saltburn” opens Nov. 24. “But for the industry to be sustainable - for it to be much more accessible to people, for it to be better paid for everyone at every single level – that’s the thing. That’s the priority as far as I’m concerned.”

For now, the strikes are leaving festival stages unusually bare and red-carpet premieres quiet or non-existent. Such a prospect has forced some films out of 2023, including two starring Zendaya. “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers” have both postponed, as has the “Wonder” spinoff “White Bird.”

Many of the fall’s top titles have stayed put or shuffled backward, hoping resolution comes in early autumn. Those include late October releases like Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (in theaters Oct. 20) and November entries like the prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (Nov. 17) and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” (Nov. 22), with Joaquin Phoenix.

TÜRKIYE Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Freddie Mercurys memorabilia sells at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's memorabilia sells at lucrative auction
Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave
Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month
First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released
Istanbul Theater Festival announces program

Istanbul Theater Festival announces program
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.