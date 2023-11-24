HIV cases quadruple since 2012 in Türkiye: Experts

The prevalence of the HIV virus has surged approximately fourfold since 2012 in Türkiye, and, in the absence of necessary precautions, the number of infected individuals could skyrocket to 2.4 million in less than a decade, experts have warned.

"Despite a 52 percent reduction in mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals globally, Türkiye stands as an exception with escalating cases. According to data issued by the Health Ministry on Nov. 15, 2022, Türkiye reports 36,600 new cases, with a staggering 80 percent being males," said Yeşim Taşova from the AIDS Prevention and Education Association during an event held in Istanbul on Nov. 22 as part of the European HIV Testing Awareness Week.

The testing rates for women are low due to societal taboos around sexuality, Taşova said, pointing out that the actual figures may be higher than the official ones.

She also mentioned that the World Health Organization earlier issued a warning about the increase in HIV cases in Türkiye, along with countries like the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

“If awareness campaigns and preventative measures regarding both HIV testing and safe sex are not implemented, Türkiye could see 2.4 million positive cases by 2040,” Taşova warned.

"The world has made significant progress in HIV treatment, but there is a crucial detail for receiving treatment: Getting tested. A prevailing sentiment of 'It won't happen to me' dissuades many from seeking an HIV test, impeding not only treatment but also exacerbating transmission," emphasized infectious diseases specialist Asuman İnan Şengöz.

Describing HIV as a pandemic that has claimed the lives of 40 million people worldwide so far, Şengöz noted that last year, 630,000 people died due to HIV, with 84,000 of them being children.

