Hittite jugs being transformed into modern instruments

NEVŞEHİR

In the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir’s Avanos district, a handicraft hub, the Terra Kapadokya Women’s Cooperative is artfully transforming traditional Hittite-era ceramic ring-handled jugs into musical instruments while preserving their authentic structure.

As part of a project, the cooperative members, including lecturers from Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University (NEVÜ), shaped ceramic clay using molds.

The academics, who produce jugs to be used in a different context, are contributing to the preservation and revitalization of cultural heritage by adding a new dimension to the region’s long-established ceramic and pottery tradition.

The cooperative members, who process the jugs by hand in the workshop, drill note holes into them and fire them in a kiln to complete the instruments.

Depending on the size and placement of the holes, the instruments produce melodic sounds. The academics named these instruments “Efdal.”

Cooperative President Ferda Üstün told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they had long dreamed of this project and, as a cooperative, now turned the ring-handled Hittite jug into a musical instrument to contribute to the region and its cultural heritage.

Stating that their work was included in The Anatolians Project, Üstün said: “The project, supported by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Ahiler Development Agency, received great appreciation. By combining the ring-handled Hittite jug with the present, we bring together history and music. Our main aim is to do this with women’s hands. In this context, we prepared our project to create employment opportunities for young people and women.”

"We currently have a space under construction. Hopefully, by the end of the project, we will be offering job opportunities to young people, disadvantaged groups, and women there through these instruments. We are conducting branding and patent processes for these instruments we named ‘Efdal.’ The patent process for the side-blown flute is complete. We are also working on different products such as the clarinet, lyre and cura,” Üstün added.

Stating that they participated in special recitals, Üstün said, “We give concerts. Our instruments cover two octaves. We will continue to connect with the public through various recitals and mini concerts. We have high expectations that these innovative products will be sold as souvenirs in this region with a strong tourism potential.”

Cooperative member Burcu Özer said they had long wanted to turn soil, as a raw material, into musical instruments.

Noting that they continued production after successful tests with the Hittite ring-handled jug, Özer said: “The Hittite ring-handled jug is a form that has existed in this region for centuries. It was used as a bowl dating back to the Hittite period. Women used to hang this bowl on their arms to serve. It was born in these lands and has survived to this day. We’ve managed to evolve this product in a different way.”