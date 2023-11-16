Historical regions experiencing visitor influx in midterm break

Historical regions experiencing visitor influx in midterm break

AKSARAY
Historical regions experiencing visitor influx in midterm break

With millions of students entering the first mid-term break of the 2023-2024 academic year, several of the country's historic sites have experienced a high influx of visitors.

Following the nine-day break for nearly 20 million students, families took their children to explore Istanbul's Dolmabahçe and Topkapı palaces and other historical sites, while museums in the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir were also other places that witnessed a surge in the number of visitors.

In the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray, the Selime Cathedral and Ihlara Valley were also overcrowded with domestic tourists. These two places are considered the beginning of the Cappadocia region.

Tour guide Yusuf Dilek emphasizes that especially the fact that students are also on vacation has increased the intensity here.

"As you can see, there is a lot of density here. This density is a very good development not only for the regional economy but also for tourism in general," he added.

“We welcome people from all over our country here. Visitors come from many parts of our country such as Izmir, Istanbul, Ankara and Trabzon," Dilek noted.

Selime Cathedral attracts attention with its depictions of the Ascension of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, as well as being the largest cathedral in Cappadocia.

Another feature of the cathedral is that it is known as the place where clergymen in the region were trained. It is also known that the first loud mass was held in Selime Cathedral.

The rock-carved structures, most of which were built as churches, bear the traces of Byzantine art. The region welcomes local guests from many regions of Türkiye.

Visitors who come in caravans visit the cathedral and its cellars with interest and have their photos taken.

Elvan Otum, who came to visit with her children from the western province of Manisa, stated that she came to take her children for a tour due to the holiday.

"Because of the holiday, we came to show our children the beautiful places of our country, to show them, and to spend time having fun together. It is also very nice that there is intensity, it is very valuable that people are curious about the historical places of our country," she said.

midterm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

Israel presses Gaza hospital raid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

    Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

  2. Indian goddess inspired Rolling Stones logo

    Indian goddess inspired Rolling Stones logo

  3. Colombia begins sterilization of Pablo Escobar’s hippos

    Colombia begins sterilization of Pablo Escobar’s hippos

  4. Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian center

    Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian center

  5. Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

    Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men
Recommended
Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research

Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research
Police crack down on migrant smuggling, crime group

Police crack down on migrant smuggling, crime group
Naval academy set to mark 250 years of training

Naval academy set to mark 250 years of training
Switzerland gifts centennial composition to Türkiye

Switzerland gifts centennial composition to Türkiye
Probe launched into death of 5-year-old following dental operation

Probe launched into death of 5-year-old following dental operation
First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza
WORLD Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

 Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.
ECONOMY Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

Women employed in the European Union are still earning 13 percent on average less than their male counterparts, the European Commission has said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.