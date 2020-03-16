Historical objects found in house planned to be demolished in Turkey’s east

ELAZIĞ – Demirören News Agency

Three large vase-like structures have been found in a house which was planned to be demolished after sustaining several damages in an earthquake in the eastern province of Elazığ earlier this year.

Gendarmerie teams stopped the destruction in Elazığ’s Yürekkaya village with the suspicion that the structures may be historical artifacts, reporting the situation to the Elazığ Museum Directorate.

The experts and archaeologists who came to the village determined that the artifacts were around 700 years old and had been used as cubes at the time.

The cubes, which were removed from the cellar under the supervision of the house owner, muhtar (village head) and gendarmerie teams and experts, were taken to the Elazığ Museum Directorate for protection.

The search for the teams continues in the house in case there may be other historical artifacts.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook Elazığ and other neighboring provinces on Jan. 24, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600 others, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) data.