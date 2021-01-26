Historical mosque to be open to worship in March

  • January 26 2021 07:00:00

Historical mosque to be open to worship in March

TEKİRDAĞ
Historical mosque to be open to worship in March

The 600-year-old Güzelköy Mosque in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Şarköy district will be open to worship after a 400-day-long restoration, an official has said.

Nearly 2.4 million Turkish Liras ($325,000) was spent on the restoration of the Ottoman mosque, which was carried out by the Tekirdağ Municipality.

Examining the restoration works, Ahmet Hacıoğlu, the head of the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, said that the restoration process in Güzelköy Mosque, one of the first mosques built by the Ottoman Empire after the conquest of Thrace, has come to an end.

Noting that they believe the mosque was built in the 1400s, Hacıoğlu said that the first maintenance work was made in 1708 as understood from the repair inscription located on the mosque’s wall.

“The necessary works were made for the mosque, which was damaged again after many years, with the contribution and support of the municipality,” Hacıoğlu said, adding that the building will be opened for worship in two months.

Turkish migrant families brought from Anatolia were settled in Şarköy’s Güzelköy neighborhood as part of the settlement policy carried out as a result of the Ottoman Empire’s conquest of Thrace from the second half of the 14th century.

The mosque, which was built with the settlement of the Turks, has a longitudinal rectangular plan and a wooden hipped roof and consists of a single-balcony minaret in the northeast corner.

Part of the east, south and west sides of the mosque is surrounded by a burial ground.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

    Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

  2. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  3. Turkey, Greece resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

    Turkey, Greece resume exploratory talks on territorial claims after four-year break

  4. Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

    Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

  5. AKP is the party of the future: Erdoğan

    AKP is the party of the future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Firm signs deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey

Firm signs deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey
Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy

Turkey, EU have mutual interest in positive agenda: German envoy
Landslides ranked second most fatal natural disaster in Turkey, research shows

Landslides ranked second most fatal natural disaster in Turkey, research shows
AKP is the party of the future: Erdoğan

AKP is the party of the future: Erdoğan
YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria

YPG/PKK terrorist held in northern Syria
Turkey in contact with West African countries to rescue kidnapped sailors

Turkey in contact with West African countries to rescue kidnapped sailors
WORLD EU warns AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery delay

EU warns AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery delay

The European Union issued an angry warning to pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca on Jan. 25 over its unexpected delay in delivering millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc.
ECONOMY Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

Foreign investors who remained aloof from Turkey for a few years are edging back in, drawn by a promise of some of the biggest returns in emerging markets and a pledge of economic and legal reforms, according to money managers.
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.